Dhurandhar 2 first review: Yami Gautam calls Aditya Dhar’s film ‘beyond extraordinary’

New Delhi: After the massive success of Dhurandhar, anticipation is soaring for its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Titled Dhurandhar 2, the upcoming film is among the most awaited releases of the year. The sequel will see Ranveer Singh reprise his role as Hamza Ali Mazari, continuing his journey to rule Lyari. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

Ahead of the much-anticipated release on March 19, director Aditya Dhar’s wife, Yami Gautam, watched the film and shared her first review of the spy thriller.

Speaking about the sequel, Yami said, “I always had that belief. I had said it earlier too that Dhurandhar will be a film that will make every Indian proud. I was shooting for Article 370 when I first read the script of Dhurandhar. It was just 40 pages, but my eyes watered. I couldn’t say anything, and my reaction was enough to tell Aditya how I really felt. I know how hard he worked to make this film — with honesty and belief.”

Calling Dhurandhar 2 “extraordinary,” she added, “I have already watched Dhurandhar 2. It is beyond extraordinary. I was really emotional. I had to catch a flight that day, so I couldn’t say anything to Aditya immediately. Later, I couldn’t focus on anything, I couldn’t read a script or watch anything. I was just looking at the sunset and wondering what I would tell Aditya when I landed. I wanted to justify my feelings about the film and what I experienced. Aditya loves his audience and the country, and he has given his life’s effort to make this film. Dhurandhar 2 will be an experience the audience will never forget.”

Earlier reports suggested that Yami Gautam will make a cameo appearance in the sequel. While she did not confirm her role, the actress hinted at her presence by saying she has an “important appointment” on March 19, just like everyone else in the cinema hall.

“So I’ll meet you all there,” she added.