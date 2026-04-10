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ADITYA DHAR

Dhurandhar 2 in legal mess? Trimurti Films sues Aditya Dhar For THIS reason

Dhurandhar 2: The film features a stellar cast led by Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal alongside R Madhavan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Dhurandhar 2 in legal mess? Trimurti Films sues Aditya Dhar For THIS reasonPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' is in news again and this time it is not for any box office record or any new feat achieved by the spy thriller. According to Bar and Bench report, Trimurti Films has filed a lawsuit against filmmaker Aditya Dhar's production banner, B62 Studios'

Dhurandhar 2 in legal trouble

Trimurti Films has alleged that Dhurandhar 2 used their track 'Tirchi Topiwale' from the 1989 movie 'Tridev' without authorisation. The suit is regarding the rights to the track which was originally sung by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee. The song composed by Kalyanji-Anandji with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. 

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NDTV quoted Bar and Bench report and stated that Trimurti Films has alleged that the song, or a version similar to it, has been used in Dhurandhar 2 in the song Rang De Lal without obtaining the necessary permissions - citing copyright infringement.

Dhurandhar 2 release, cast

Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made. 

The film features a stellar cast led by Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal alongside R Madhavan.

Dhurandhar 2 faced a clash with Pawan Kalyan's Telugu outing - Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office on March 19, 2026. 

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