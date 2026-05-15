Dhurandhar 2 on OTT: Makers officially announce streaming dates of Ranveer Singh’s mega blockbuster - Check details

Mumbai: After breaking records at box office, Aditya Dhar's directorial 'Dhurandhar 2' is now all set to kickstart its digital journey.

The film will start streaming on JioHotstar in India from June 5, with its digital premiere scheduled for June 4 at 7 pm.

The announcement was made on the official Instagram handle of the streaming giant.

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"Aandhi banke jo aa raha hai usse DHURANDHAR kehte hain.Watch Dhurandhar The Revenge, Raw & Undekha. Grand Digital Premiere on June 4th at 7 PM, starts streaming from June 5th only on JioHotstar," read the post.

The sequel stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal.

In the first part, Akshaye Khanna also played a key role.

Also Read | ‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT debut: Raw and unseen version now streaming internationally - Check details

The franchise recently crossed the Rs 3000 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first Indian film series to achieve the feat.

The films are produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Recently, speaking to ANI, Arjun expressed gratitude to audience for making 'Dhurandhar' a successful franchise.

"Such a big film is a dream for people. Coming to such a film in a person's career is very important. You become part of history, in a way. When you are a part of such a film, everyone benefits from it," said Rampal.

Recalling how he was cast in the role of Major Iqbal, Rampal revealed that director Aditya Dhar believed he could bring a unique dimension to the character.

"I asked him how he saw me in this role when he was narrating the script to me. He said, 'I have seen all your films. I know that whatever you bring in this role will be very different.' That is how our journey started. Everything else is history," he added.