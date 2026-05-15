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NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT debut: Raw and unseen version now streaming internationally - Check details
DHURANDHAR

‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT debut: Raw and unseen version now streaming internationally - Check details

The blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 has made its international OTT debut. 

|Last Updated: May 15, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Source: ANI
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‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT debut: Raw and unseen version now streaming internationally - Check details(Source: IMDB)

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has officially made its OTT debut for international audiences, arriving on Netflix with a special "raw and uncut" version that was not released in Indian theatres.
The film, which enjoyed a strong theatrical run in India, began streaming overseas on May 14, nearly eight weeks after its big-screen release.

Netflix announced the development through its social media handles, writing, "DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE (Raw & Undekha) is coming to Netflix in the US & Canada tomorrow."

While international viewers can now stream the action drama, Indian audiences are still awaiting details regarding the film's domestic OTT release.

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The sequel, popularly referred to as 'Dhurandhar 2', has continued the momentum of the franchise led by director Aditya Dhar and actor Ranveer Singh.

The franchise has also achieved a major commercial milestone recently, crossing the Rs 3000 crore mark worldwide.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

The music, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has also received a strong response across digital platforms since the film's theatrical release.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 on OTT but Indians can't watch it on this platform- Reason explained!

Meanwhile, the makers are continuing to expand the film's international footprint. Following its success in India, 'Dhurandhar' is now set for a theatrical release in Japan on July 10. The announcement was made on Instagram alongside a new poster confirming the overseas rollout.

The sequel stars Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film remains one of the most commercially successful Indian releases of the year. 

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