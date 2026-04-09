Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: When and where is Ranveer Singh-spy thriller likely to stream for digital audience?

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's explosive 2-part franchise 'Dhurandhar' has become the talk of the town. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge only shattered many previous Box Office records but also created new mammoth ones which will take some time to move past. The film released on March 19, 2026, coinciding with major festivals including Eid, Ugadi, Navreh and Navroz.

Now, all eyes are on its digital streaming platform. Dhurandhar 2 has amassed over Rs 1,653.67 crore worldwide and the movie has entered the top 10 highest-grossing films globally for 2026.

Aditya Dhar's outing surpassed the domestic net collection of Baahubali 2 , which stood at Rs 1,030.42 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 on OTT: When and where to watch

According to Economic Times, citing many industry reports, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. Earlier, part 1 was released on Netflix.

However, there has been no official announcement yet about its OTT streaming yet.

Dhurandhar 2 release, cast

Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.

Quoting trade insides, ET report mentions that the movie is likely to premiere either in the last week of May 2026 or the first week of June 2026.

The film features a stellar cast led by Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal alongside R Madhavan.

Dhurandhar 2 faced a clash with Pawan Kalyan's Telugu outing - Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office on March 19, 2026.