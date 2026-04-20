Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh’s film after it reportedly bags Rs 155 crore deal

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now heading for its OTT debut after an exceptionally successful run in theatres.

Multiple reports state that the film is expected to start streaming sometime in late May or early June 2026.

The film has emerged as the first Hindi film to surpass the Rs 1000 crore net mark in India, further cementing its blockbuster status. Given this momentum, the makers are expected to maximise theatrical revenue before bringing the film to streaming platforms.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Multiple reports also state that the sequel has reportedly secured a massive Rs 155 crore digital deal with JioHotstar, placing it among the biggest OTT acquisitions for a Hindi film.

While the first instalment was streamed on Netflix, the sequel moves to a different platform.

While most films typically land on OTT platforms within two to three months of their theatrical release, the timeline for Dhurandhar: The Revenge appears to be slightly extended. The film, which hit cinemas on March 19, 2026, is still enjoying a strong run at the box office.

Currently, the movie has crossed Rs 1300 crore at the worldwide box office.

About Dhurandhar 2 release, cast

Aditya Dhar’s sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (aka Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.

The film features a stellar cast led by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan.

Dhurandhar 2 faced a box office clash with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, on March 19, 2026.