Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Locked For Eid 2026: Ranveer Singh Film Set To Release In THESE Languages

New Delhi: As Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar continues to rewrite box office history with its Hindi-only release and has emerged as the biggest Indian film phenomena of recent times, the unprecedented audience response, particularly the strong demand from South Indian markets has now set the stage for an even bigger sequel.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

The makers have officially announced Dhurandhar 2, slated for a grand Eid 2026 release on March 19, 2026, with the film set to release simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking its five-language pan-India and global rollout. Sharing the news on social media, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote:

Despite releasing only in Hindi, Dhurandhar witnessed exceptional traction across South India through word-of-mouth, social media virality and repeat viewing. Reportedly, the South distributors and exhibitors consistently flagged strong audience demand for dubbed versions, with fans actively calling for the film to be made available in regional languages.Therefore, the makers have decided to expand the franchise’s footprint with Dhurandhar 2, ensuring audiences across regions can experience the film in their local language from day one.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 promises to scale up both narrative ambition and cinematic spectacle, charting the next phase in this action entertainer’s journey.

Currently in post-production, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be the most anticipated Indian release of 2026, arriving this Eid pan-India.