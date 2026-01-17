Dhurandhar 2: Release Date, Timeline — Has Aditya Dhar Postponed The Film Amid Clash With Toxic?

New Delhi: Anticipation around Dhurandhar 2 continues to build as fans eagerly await the sequel to the blockbuster film. Earlier reports had suggested that Akshaye Khanna had returned to the sets to shoot additional scenes for the sequel.

However, recent reports clarify that Akshaye Khanna is not filming any new material for Dhurandhar 2. While the actor will appear in the sequel, his role is said to be limited.

“There is no additional filming happening with Akshaye Khanna at the moment. His portions were wrapped earlier and are part of key flashback moments in the narrative,” the report stated.

According to media reports, Dhurandhar 2 is currently in the post-production phase. Director Aditya Dhar is said to be focusing on shaping the film’s trailer, which is expected to give audiences their first official glimpse into the sequel’s scale and tone. Reports suggest that the makers are targeting a trailer launch by the end of February.

Composer Shashwat Sachdev has reportedly also begun work on the background score, with sound design and music being treated as top priorities at this stage.

Will Dhurandhar 2 Be Postponed?

Aditya Dhar recently addressed speculation around a possible delay, amid reports of a potential box-office clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The director dismissed rumours of any postponement and confirmed that the sequel will release as scheduled.

A fan recently wrote, “I think it’s been more than a week since I watched Dhurandhar for the second time in theatres, and honestly, I’m still obsessed. I feel like watching it again and again. You are truly a GOAT director. Can’t wait for Dhurandhar 2! India is blessed to have a director like you! (sic)”

Reposting the message, Aditya Dhar replied, “So sweet! Thanks! See you in cinemas on 19th March! (sic).”

Expectations from the sequel are sky-high, especially after Dhurandhar emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films.

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.

With its theatrical release locked for March 19, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as one of the most awaited films of 2026.