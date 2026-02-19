Advertisement
DHURANDHAR

Dhurandhar 2 Runtime: Can under-18 viewers watch Ranveer Singh’s film? Will the sequel be shorter than the blockbuster first part?

 Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is an upcoming high-octane spy action thriller set to release on March 19, 2026.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dhurandhar 2 Runtime: Can under-18 viewers watch Ranveer Singh’s film? Will the sequel be shorter than the blockbuster first part?(Source: X)

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is set to hit theatres on March 19. As excitement around the film continues to grow, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming sequel to the blockbuster movie.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to face tough competition from Yash’s Toxic. The film was recently sent for certification to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The CBFC has now approved Dhurandhar 2, and the censor board’s official website has revealed details about its runtime and rating.

While the first part had a lengthy runtime of over three hours and 35 minutes and went on to break box office records, the sequel is expected to be slightly shorter.

Dhurandhar 2 runtime revealed

According to the CBFC’s official website, Dhurandhar 2 has been approved with a runtime of 208 minutes, which is approximately 3 hours and 28 minutes. The film has received a UA 16+ certificate.

Notably, the first part of Dhurandhar also included a four-minute post-credit scene, which extended its total runtime.

Dhurandhar 2 plot

Several media reports suggest that Dhurandhar 2 will focus on Hamza Ali Mazari or Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s rise as Sher-e-Baloch following Rehman Dakait’s death. The sequel is also expected to finally reveal the identity of Bade Sahab.

Yami Gautam will reportedly make a thrilling cameo appearance as a covert intelligence agent.

BMC controversy during shoot

Recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sought the permanent blacklisting of Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios for allegedly violating rules despite multiple warnings.

According to reports, during the shooting of Dhurandhar 2 in South Mumbai, the makers allegedly violated police conditions by using banned materials such as crackers and flammable substances. Despite assurances that such actions would not be repeated, police received fresh complaints around 12:45 am on February 14 regarding torches being lit on the set during filming.

