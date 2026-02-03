Dhurandhar 2 Teaser OUT: 'Yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi', get ready for 'GOOSEBUMPS' - Watch

Dhurandhar 2 teaser releases: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's hugely successful 'Dhurandhar' has become the highest grossing Hindi film of all time. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the makers dropped the teaser of its part 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge today and it is looking every bit 'thrilling'.

Dhurandhar 2 teaser out

The starting lines: 'Yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi', are certainly setting the mode for what to expect from Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Ranveer Singh aka Hamza is presented in a different look in part 2, which stands out equally well.

Kudos to music composer Shashwat Sachdev for adding the perfect BGM to the teaser, adding the edgy spunk to the whole vibe - this certainly sets the mood for what to expect from this fast-paced spy thriller.

Ahead of the teaser launch, the makers have unveiled the first poster of the highly anticipated film, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. While Dhurandhar featured Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles, it would be interesting to see if there is any addition to the original cast in the second installment of the movie.

Meanwhile, the first look poster of Dhurandhar 2 has got Ranveer Singh in an intense, gritty avatar. Dressed in a black trench coat, with loose hair set against a blazing red backdrop, the actor appears menacing and explosive, hinting at a far more ruthless and action-packed sequel.

Earlier, Announcing the teaser release timings, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam."

About Dhurandhar 2

With 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the makers aim to expand the franchise into a larger and more formidable cinematic universe, promising fiercer action and heightened drama. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is a high-octane spy-action thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios, this B62 Studios production is gearing up for a cinematic storm from March 19, 2026.

(With ANI inputs)