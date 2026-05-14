Dhurandhar 2 on OTT but Indians can't watch it on this platform- Reason explained!

Dhurandhar 2 on OTT: After a lot of speculation and hullabaloo over the digital premiere of Ranveer Singh's massive hit 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge', streaming giant Netflix made the cut and will reportedly debut the film for international audiences. Yes, there is a catch!

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Dhurandhar 2 on Netflix

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According to Sacnilk report, Netflix has listed Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on its platform and it will most likely begin streaming globally on the platform from midnight (May 14) in several international territories. The film's uncut version outside India will be streamed on the platform. Meanwhile, JioHotstar holds the India-specific streaming rights.

The report further mentions that the OTT version of the movie will have the extended title Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw and Undekha) with additional footage along with uncensored dialogues.

However, amid the OTT release confusion online, JioHotstar is yet to officially announce the India premiere date.

About Dhurandhar 2 OTT release

The first instalment streamed on Netflix, the sequel has shifted to a different platform. Most films usually arrive on OTT platforms within two to three months of their theatrical release. However, the timeline for Dhurandhar: The Revenge appears to be slightly longer.

Aditya Dhar’s sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, aka Hamza Ali Manzari, essayed by Ranveer Singh, who plays an undercover agent in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a long runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.

The film features a stellar cast led by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date: Legal controversy reveals its streaming plans; when and where to watch Ranveer Singh starrer

Dhurandhar controversy

While it's OTT release has been making noise already, the ongoing controversy surrounding the film has further added to the buzz. For the unversed, the controversy erupted started after it used the song Tirchi Topiwale in its climax sequence. The remixed version, titled Rang De Laal, was composed by Shashwat Sachdev for the film.

Director and producer Rajiv Rai, who sued the makers of Dhurandhar 2, alleged that the song was used without authorisation. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Super Cassettes, which holds the audio and music rights for Dhurandhar 2, opposed the petitioner’s plea for interim relief during the hearing.

The film’s producer, B62 Films, told the court that the movie has already been released in theatres and is unlikely to arrive on OTT before mid-May. This aligns with the usual 8–10 week gap between a film’s theatrical release and its streaming debut. Dhurandhar 2 is set to complete eight weeks in cinemas on May 14.