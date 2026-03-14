Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge opens advance bookings ahead of grand worldwide release

New Delhi: Advance bookings for the much-anticipated spy-action film Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened across cinemas nationwide today, generating significant buzz in the trade.

Grand-Scale Spy Thriller Promises High-Octane Experience

The film promises a high-octane theatrical spectacle combining slick action, intense drama and espionage. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the project blends large-scale action sequences with a revenge-driven storyline designed for the big screen.

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Star-Studded Cast Led by Ranveer Singh

The film is headlined by Ranveer Singh, who plays Hamza, also known as Jaskirat, an Indian spy operating inside Pakistan.

He is joined by a formidable ensemble cast, including:

R. Madhavan as strategic mastermind Ajay Sanyal

Arjun Rampal as the menacing ISI Major Iqbal

Sanjay Dutt as the formidable SP Chaudhary Aslam

The supporting cast also features Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, adding further depth to the narrative.

Also Read | Meet actor who REJECTED Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ role, calls it ‘his loss’; netizens wonder if he was meant to be 'Bade Sahab'

Multilingual Release Across Five Languages

The film will release in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, expanding its reach across multiple markets.

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is also produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Release Timed with Festive Weekend

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will arrive in cinemas worldwide on 19 March 2026, coinciding with the festivals of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and just ahead of Eid al‑Fitr. The strategic festive release window is expected to boost its box-office performance.

First Film Returns to Theatres Before Sequel

In a rare move, the first instalment of the Dhurandhar franchise is also returning to theatres ahead of the sequel’s release.

The international re-release will span approximately 500 screens worldwide, including 250 screens across India starting March 12 and another 250 overseas beginning March 13.

The original film was a massive commercial success, reportedly earning around ₹1,300 crore worldwide following its release in December last year. Its performance established the franchise as one of the biggest action properties in Indian cinema and significantly raised expectations for the upcoming sequel.

Story of “Unknown Men” Set to Unfold

With advance bookings now open and anticipation running high, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is poised for a major global launch. The story of “unknown men” will unfold on the big screen when the film releases worldwide on 19 March 2026.