Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge trailer to be out today? Runtime, cast, box office clash and everything you need to know

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Following the record-breaking success of Dhurandhar, fans have been eagerly anticipating the next instalment in the franchise. Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel promises to raise the stakes even higher. From details about the trailer launch to its impending box office showdown, here’s a look at what we know so far about one of Bollywood’s most-awaited releases of the year.

When will the trailer release?

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the makers are going bigger and longer with the second instalment. The film, which is slated for release on March 19, is now expected to unveil its trailer today, March 3, just a day before Holi.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, as per trade tracking website Sacnilk, the makers are gearing up to unveil the trailer sometime this week. The report also suggests that the makers are planning to open advance bookings two weeks ahead of the film’s release, indicating strong confidence in the project. Reports further suggest that the trailer launch could take place at Mumbai’s iconic Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), setting the stage for a grand reveal.

Also Read | Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Is Emraan Hashmi the shadowy Bade Sahab? Fans speculate as teaser hints at a major twist in sequel

Dhurandhar 2 Runtime

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel is reportedly upping the scale in terms of runtime and storytelling. According to the same report by HT, the film is expected to be even longer than its predecessor. Meanwhile, as per trade reports, the sequel is likely to have an approximate runtime of 235 minutes (3 hours and 55 minutes), with some regions possibly screening a slightly shorter version of around 3 hours and 40 minutes.

The first film, which ran for 214 minutes and 1 second, followed an Indian spy navigating Pakistan’s criminal and political underworld and went on to become one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing films. With the sequel promising higher stakes and deeper conflicts, expectations are naturally soaring.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

The film features a formidable ensemble led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The ensemble has already generated considerable buzz, with fans eager to see the high-octane confrontations teased for the sequel.

Box Office Clash on the Cards

At the box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to clash with Toxic, making it one of the most anticipated face-offs of the year. With advance bookings expected to open soon and the trailer launch reportedly around the corner, the stage is set for a massive cinematic showdown.