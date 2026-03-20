Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge vs Dhurandhar Day 1 box office collection: Ranveer Singh's sequel surpasses first part by THIS whopping amount

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge vs Dhurandhar Day 1 box office collection: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is a two-part Hindi spy-action thriller (2025–2026) directed by Aditya Dhar. The story follows undercover RAW agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Karachi’s Lyari underworld to dismantle Pakistan-backed terror networks.

After facing familial injustice, Jaskirat is mentored by Ajay Sanyal (played by R. Madhavan/Akshaye Khanna, as per reports) and rises as “Dhurandhar,” embedding himself in Rehman Dakait’s gang to destroy their operations from within.

Dhurandhar vs Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 collection

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Dhurandhar (Part 1) Day 1 (Friday): Rs 28.00 crore

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 102.55 crore

The sequel has recorded a massive jump, earning over three times the opening of the first film.

Sequel opens to a huge response

One of the most-awaited films of 2026, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, hit cinemas on March 19 and has taken the box office by storm, earning over Rs 102 crore on its opening day. The strong numbers reflect the growing popularity of the franchise and audience anticipation around the sequel.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 3 ready to roll in June? Fact-check to clear the post-credits scene mystery

Dhurandhar 3 rumours surface

Following the release, speculation around a third instalment began circulating on social media. Ahead of the film’s release, director Aditya Dhar had urged viewers to stay till the end credits, writing, “Don’t leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling.”

This, along with viral screenshots and a Reddit post claiming the third part could be titled ‘Mayhem’, fuelled the rumours.

Fact check: No official announcement yet

However, reports have clarified that no third instalment has been officially announced or teased by the makers. The request to stay till the end credits was linked to two post-credit scenes, and the viral claims about Dhurandhar 3 are currently unverified.

Part 1 set the stage

Released in December 2025, Dhurandhar (Part 1) had already made a strong mark by becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films, opening at around Rs 27–28 crore on Day 1.