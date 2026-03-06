Dhurandhar 2 trailer drops tomorrow at 11, Ranveer Singh-starrer's advance booking status

New Delhi: After weeks of speculation and mounting fan frenzy, Jio Studios and B62 Studios have announced the trailer release date of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge! The spy-action entertainer’s striking poster confirms the much awaited moment - the trailer drops tomorrow at 11:01AM.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer deets

In the story of unknown men, the conflict feels more personal this time with Ranveer Singh returning in his dual avatars as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari, raising the stakes of this gripping spy-action saga.

The first instalment shattered box office records across India and internationally, particularly in North America, Canada, the UK and Australia. Trade and exhibitors are already betting big on Dhurandhar The Revenge, with strong international advance trends signalling yet another massive global run.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking

The highly anticipated second part of the spy thriller, has got a good start in advance booking, according to early trade figures shared by Sacnilk - a trade tracking site.

More than $150,000 (approximately Rs 1.4 crore) collected in pre-bookings so far. Total advance sales in the United States have crossed $100,000.

About Dhurandhar The Revenge

Dhurandhar The Revenge, will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada respectively. The high-octane spy-action thriller, written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, arrives in theatres worldwide on 19 March 2026, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid.

The story of unknown men unfolds in cinemas globally on 19 March 2026.