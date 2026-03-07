Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024535https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/dhurandhar-2-trailer-out-ranveer-singh-back-as-hamza-ali-mazari-promises-a-fiercer-revenge-saga-3024535.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh Back as Hamza Ali Mazari, promises a fiercer revenge saga
DHURANDHAR 2

Dhurandhar 2 trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh Back as Hamza Ali Mazari, promises a fiercer revenge saga

The official trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released today, after months of anticipation. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 11:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dhurandhar 2 trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh Back as Hamza Ali Mazari, promises a fiercer revenge saga(Source: X)

New Delhi: After months of anticipation, the makers of Dhurandhar 2 have finally unveiled the trailer, bringing back Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari on a fierce path of revenge. The trailer was released on March 7, offering fans their first glimpse into the next chapter of the action-packed story.

The three-minute-and-25-second trailer shows Hamza taking control of Pakistan’s Lyari town after the death of crime boss Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna.\

 
Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The video also hints at Hamza’s past identity as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing flashbacks of his transformation and training as a spy. Packed with intense action sequences and emotional moments, the trailer sets the stage for a high-stakes revenge drama.

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson among eight nominees for T20 WC Player of the Tournament Award
Gulf War
Trump's Gulf betrayal? Iran strikes US allies as Middle East conflict explodes
men jeans
Everyday Men’s Baggy and Stretchable Jeans — Myntra Birthday Bash Picks
IRIS Dena
India allowed Iranian ship docking before US sank IRIS Dena: Report
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson 2.0: Ravi Shastri reveals what sparked CSK star's turnaround
Israel-Iran War
Israel strikes 400+ targets in Iran; air defense systems decimated
iran israel
Algorithm's flaw: Was an AI error responsible for massacre of 160 schoolgirls
girls night suit
Comfortable Girls’ Nightwear to Check During Myntra Birthday Bash
RCB
Jacob Bethell vs Phil Salt: Who will be RCB’s 4th overseas player in IPL 2026?
noida international airport jewar
Noida International Airport gets DGCA licence: Flights from Jewar to begin