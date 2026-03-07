Dhurandhar 2 trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh Back as Hamza Ali Mazari, promises a fiercer revenge saga

New Delhi: After months of anticipation, the makers of Dhurandhar 2 have finally unveiled the trailer, bringing back Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari on a fierce path of revenge. The trailer was released on March 7, offering fans their first glimpse into the next chapter of the action-packed story.

The three-minute-and-25-second trailer shows Hamza taking control of Pakistan’s Lyari town after the death of crime boss Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna.\

The video also hints at Hamza’s past identity as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing flashbacks of his transformation and training as a spy. Packed with intense action sequences and emotional moments, the trailer sets the stage for a high-stakes revenge drama.

(This is a developing story.)