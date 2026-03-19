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DHURANDHAR 2 TWITTER REVIEW

Dhurandhar 2 Twitter movie review: Epic blockbuster or a 'propaganda reel', find out what netizens feel!

Dhurandhar 2 Twitter movie review - Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 10:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Dhurandhar 2 Twitter movie review: Epic blockbuster or a 'propaganda reel', find out what netizens feel!Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Dhurandhar 2 X review: The crazy Bollywood fans have thronged the cinemas early morning while some managed to catch action live in preview shows of -Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge - which happens to be the most buzz making movie of 2026 so far. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's sequel to the spy thriller - Dhurandhar which released in December 2025 brings back Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi among others. Let's find out what the Twitterati feels about the move.

Dhurandhar 2 X review

The movie buffs watched Dhurandhar 2 First Day First Show and this is what they have to say about this high-octane actioner.

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Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared his review of the film.

Dhurandhar 2 runtime, cast update

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan. 

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made. 

Earlier, Dhurandhar 2 was set to face a clash with Yash's Toxicbut the makers postponed the release of the film in the wake of the US-Israel vs Iran war. However, Aditya Dhar film will now face Pawan Kalyan's Telugu outing - Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office on March 19, 2026.

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Ritika Handoo

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