Dhurandhar 2 Twitter movie review: Epic blockbuster or a 'propaganda reel', find out what netizens feel!

Dhurandhar 2 X review: The crazy Bollywood fans have thronged the cinemas early morning while some managed to catch action live in preview shows of -Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge - which happens to be the most buzz making movie of 2026 so far. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's sequel to the spy thriller - Dhurandhar which released in December 2025 brings back Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi among others. Let's find out what the Twitterati feels about the move.

Dhurandhar 2 X review

The movie buffs watched Dhurandhar 2 First Day First Show and this is what they have to say about this high-octane actioner.

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First Half Review: Dhurandhar 2



Already feels like this could be the greatest Indian film ever. The filmmaking is really good, and the music carries the film well. Everything feels very real and intense. The interval twist was really good and sets up the second half perfectly.… pic.twitter.com/FcPcHmz5EU — Ragav X (@ragav_x) March 18, 2026

Dhurandhar 2: Even though the film runs close to 4 hours, it never feels boring. The story keeps you engaged all the time. Screenplay outstanding, direction mind-blowing#Dhurandhar2 #ranveersingh #adityadhar pic.twitter.com/iPCDKJAH4O — U R B A N S E C R E T S (@stiwari1510) March 18, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 feels less like a movie and more like a loud propaganda reel. Weak story, forced agenda, and over-the-top dialogues everywhere. Characters feel like slogans, not real people. No subtlety, no depth—just noise. By the end, it’s not impactful, just exhausting. … pic.twitter.com/pPzj676Z7g — Chota Chatri (@Meme_Canteen) March 18, 2026

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared his review of the film.

Dhurandhar 2 runtime, cast update

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.

Earlier, Dhurandhar 2 was set to face a clash with Yash's Toxicbut the makers postponed the release of the film in the wake of the US-Israel vs Iran war. However, Aditya Dhar film will now face Pawan Kalyan's Telugu outing - Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office on March 19, 2026.