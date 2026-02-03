Dhurandhar 2 Teaser X Review: Ranveer Singh fans feel 'chuna laga diya oye' - here's why!

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser out: The much-anticipated sequel to Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar has finally revealed its teaser. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the makers unveiled the teaser for the second instalment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, sparking a wave of reactions online.

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser X Reactions

Netizens were quick to share their thoughts on social media. One user joked, “Aditya dhar after dropping dhurandhar 1 post credit scene as teaser for dhurandhar 2"

aditya dhar after dropping dhurandhar 1 post credit scene as teaser for dhurandhar 2 pic.twitter.com/ZiIXzwaROp — yash (@stfujaadu) February 3, 2026

Another viewer expressed disappointment, writing, “Kinda disappointed with Dhurandhar 2 trailer, it's entirely same as the post credit scene in the first part

No doubt the movie will be great but like do something special with trailers right?"

Kinda disappointed with Dhurandhar 2 trailer, it's entirely same as the post credit scene in the first part



No doubt the movie will be great but like do something special with trailers right?#Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/oEAADsiatE — Yash (@Yasshbhardwajj) February 3, 2026

A third user added, “The front page of Dhurandhar had more depth, Part 2 feels a bit try-hard."

The front page of Dhurandhar had more depth, Part 2 feels a bit try-hard. pic.twitter.com/YQe4Q2PBqu — FindingNiche (@creaativesoul) February 3, 2026

Another user wrote, “We’re not ready for Hamza’s backstory in Dhurandhar 2.”

We're not ready for Hamza's backstory in Dhurandhar 2 pic.twitter.com/UNEJQ4WnbB — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) January 31, 2026

Echoing similar excitement, one fan commented, “We want Jaskirat Singh’s flashback scenes in Dhurandhar 2.”

We want Jaskirat Singh flashback scenes in Dhurandhar 2 pic.twitter.com/wRbpaHXpRq — Sashank (@sas_3343) February 1, 2026

Defending the sequel, another user remarked, “People saying Dhurandhar 2 will not perform like Dhurandhar 1 needs to be reminded that its not a sequel but a 7 hours movie cut in 2 parts . So no diferrent screenplay, no bad BGM everything will be top notch"

People saying Dhurandhar 2 will not perform like Dhurandhar 1 needs to be reminded that its not a sequel but a 7 hours movie cut in 2 parts . So no diferrent screenplay, no bad BGM everything will be top notch pic.twitter.com/RLeANSMEP1 — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) January 7, 2026

Meanwhile, another fan summed up their anticipation, saying, “Other people have their own excitement for Dhurandhar 2, but I’m waiting for this aura-farming moment from Ranveer Singh."

Other people have their own excitement for Dhurandhar 2, but I’m waiting for this aura-farming moment from Ranveer Singh. pic.twitter.com/IEwfL2EAj8 — Jigar (@thatfilmymonk) January 30, 2026

Another user wrote, "Choona Laga diya oye," while another wrote, "Woahh ranveer in this teaser is just GOAT!!!"

Another user humourously added, "Dhu RANNNNN dharr speaking at itsss loudestttttt"

Dhurandhar: The Revenge FIRST Poster Out

Ahead of the teaser launch, the makers unveiled the first poster of the much-anticipated film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While Dhurandhar featured Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles, it remains to be seen whether the second instalment will introduce any new additions to the original cast.

The first-look poster of Dhurandhar 2 showcases Ranveer Singh in a fierce and gritty avatar. Clad in a black trench coat with his hair left loose against a blazing red backdrop, the actor exudes a menacing intensity, hinting at a more ruthless and action-packed sequel.

Earlier, while announcing the teaser release timing, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser out today at 12:12 PM. Releasing in cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a high-octane spy-action thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar serving as producers. Presented by Jio Studios, the B62 Studios production is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, promising a cinematic spectacle.