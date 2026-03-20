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DHURANDHAR 3

Dhurandhar 3 ready to roll in June? Fact-check to clear the post-credits scene mystery

Dhurandhar 3 ready? Dhurandhar 2 collected a net of Rs 102.55 crore across 21,728 shows - making the total gross collections to Rs 172.63 crore and total net collections to Rs 145.55 Cr so far.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Dhurandhar 3 ready to roll in June? Fact-check to clear the post-credits scene mysteryPic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: One of the most-awaited movies of 2026, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge opened in cinemas on March 19, leaving everyone in awestruck. The Aditya Dhar actioner has hit the jackpot with earning Rs 102 crore on day 1. And now buzz around Dhurandhar 3 has started on social media. Yes! reason? Well, before the release Aditya urged fans to stay back till the very end of the film. In his note to fans, he wrote, “Don’t leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling.”

Fact-Check on Dhurandhar 3

This sort of kickstarted the rumour about the third installment of the spy thriller. What added to the buzz were the viral screenshots being shared online. A viral Reddit post claimed that Dhurandhar 3 could be called 'Mayhem.'

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For now, though, this remains purely speculative, with the makers yet to comment on it. Many fans started the speculation about there being a possibility for 'Dhurandhar 3'. According to the X post, the follow-up film will be titled 'Dhurandhar: The Final Chapter' and it will be released on June 14, 2026.

After fact-checking the claim, it has been reported by NDTV that no third part in the Dhurandhar franchise has been announced or even teased by the makers at the end of Dhurandhar 2.

The filmmaker's request to audience to remain seated until the end credits start rolling is also because there are two post-credit scenes, and for now the 'Dhurandhar 3' post is actually fake. 

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1

As per trade tracker site Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected a net of Rs 102.55 crore across 21,728 shows - making the total gross collections to Rs 172.63 crore and total net collections to Rs 145.55 Cr so far.

Last year in December 2025, Dhurandhar (the first part) released and became the all-time highest grosser in Hindi, opening with Rs 27 crore at the box office.

 

 

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Ritika Handoo

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