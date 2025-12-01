Advertisement
DHURANDHAR ADVANCE BOOKING

Dhurandhar Advance Booking Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Film Races Past Rs 2 Crore - Ticket Prices Shoot Up To Whopping Rs 2,000

Dhurandhar Advance Booking Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated film is set to release in theatres on December 5.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dhurandhar Advance Booking Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Film Races Past Rs 2 Crore - Ticket Prices Shoot Up To Whopping Rs 2,000(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar is gearing up for its theatrical release on December 5, with advance bookings opening across India on Monday morning, six days ahead of the premiere. Directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the film has been generating strong buzz ever since its trailer launch.

The trailer left audiences impressed by the striking physical transformations and intense performances of the actors playing key roles. Featuring a powerhouse ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, Dhurandhar is emerging as one of the most anticipated releases of the season.

Dhurandhar Advance Bookings

Industry tracker Sacnilk reported that the first day of advance booking saw promising numbers for the film. The Hindi 2D version grossed Rs 5397444 lakh with over 11422 tickets sold across more than 2,200 shows, while the IMAX 2D format contributed an additional Rs 642827 with over 972 tickets sold. Combined, the film recorded a nationwide gross of Rs 60.04 lakh from advance bookings on day one, spanning 2,313 shows. When including blocked seats, the total touched nearly Rs 2.14 crore, indicating a strong initial turnout from eager moviegoers.

Dhurandhar Ticket Price

Ticket pricing also caught public attention. Earlier reports by NDTV and DNA India highlighted Maison INOX at Jio World Plaza in BKC, Mumbai, as hosting the highest-priced ticket at Rs 2,020, inclusive of a Rs 70 convenience fee. However, updated listings on BookMyShow show that the costliest ticket is currently available at INOX Insignia in Atria Mall, Worli, Mumbai, priced at Rs 1,903. With a convenience fee of Rs 70.80 added, the final amount comes to Rs 2,000.80.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar blends high-octane drama with a stellar star cast.

