DHURANDHAR BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Dhurandhar BEATS Ranbir Kapoor's Animal At Box Office, Inching Closer To Rs 800 Cr Globally

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 09:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Dhurandhar BEATS Ranbir Kapoor's Animal At Box Office, Inching Closer To Rs 800 Cr GloballyPic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the Box Office, wowing fans worldwide. The movie is likely to touch Rs 800 crore milestone today as it has already earned Rs 790.75 crore as of Saturday.  

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

In India, Dhurandhar has raked in Rs 555.5 crore in India, according to early estimates by trade website Sacnilk. Ranveer Singh-starrer earned a spot in the top ten Indian films of all time based on India's net collections. The film raced past Ranbir Kapoor's Animal for the tenth spot. In comparison, Animal had a lifetime collection of Rs 553 crore in India.

Rishabh Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 scored Rs 622 crore and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava earned Rs 601 crore in India.

Dhurandhar Release, Cast

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun play pivotal parts in the movie.

The spy thriller is about an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh), who goes undercover to infiltrate Pakistan's criminal underworld and political system. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, the undercover operative who embeds himself within the gang led by Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit the screens in March 2026 and that has kept the momentum going among viewers.

 

