Dhurandhar becomes first Indian franchise to hit Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, check how much Dhurandhar 2 has earned so far!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's explosive 2-part franchise 'Dhurandhar' has become the talk of the town. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge only shattered many previous Box Office records but also created new mammoth ones. Adding on to it, the spy-triller has become the first Indian franchise to hit Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, surpassing SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

According to trade numbers, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has collected Rs 1,311.68 crore in India gross after 26 days of theatrical run and its net collections at Rs 1,095.67 crore.

The movie has raked in Rs 1,727.93 crore worldwide gross.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dhurandhar franchise hits Rs 3000 cr

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, "The 3,000 crore milestone is not just a number; it signifies a shift in the way Indian franchises are perceived on the global stage. For years, Indian cinema has produced individual blockbusters, but the Dhurandhar duology proves that multipart storytelling can now rival the biggest film series worldwide."

Dhurandhar earned Rs 1,307.35 crore, and the worldwide collections of Dhurandhar 2 stand at Rs 1,712 crore as of now. Combined, the franchise totals Rs 3,019.35 crore, making it first Indian franchise to cross the Rs 3,000 crore mark.

The collections of Baahubali and Pushpa stand at Rs 2,438 crore and Rs 2,092.20 crore, respectively, as per Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar 2 has also become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries and China.

About Dhurandhar 2 release, cast

Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.

The film features a stellar cast led by Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal alongside R Madhavan.

Dhurandhar 2 faced a clash with Pawan Kalyan's Telugu outing - Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office on March 19, 2026.