Dhurandhar Becomes One Of Bollywood’s Longest Films In 25 Years, Nearing A Massive 3.5-Hour Runtime: Reports

New Delhi: The trailer of Dhurandhar recently arrived, and social media is already in overdrive as viewers praise its scale, intensity and striking visuals. Positioned as one of the most awaited films of the year, the action drama brings together a heavyweight cast and teases a gripping, high-impact storyline.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar unfolds through a broad, layered narrative built around Ranveer Singh’s character, with several supporting actors playing pivotal roles. Director Aditya Dhar is reportedly pacing the film carefully to keep the tension steady without rushing key moments. The film currently stands at approximately 3 hours and 32 minutes, with the final locked runtime expected within the next ten days.

If the 185-minute duration remains unchanged, Dhurandhar will become Ranveer Singh’s longest film yet, overtaking Dil Dhadakne Do (2h 51m). It would also surpass the runtimes of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2h 48m), 83 (2h 43m) and Padmaavat (2h 43m), with Kill Dil still holding as his shortest film at 1h 57m.

In the last 25 years, 24 Hindi films have crossed the 3-hour mark. Dhurandhar now ranks as the sixth longest Bollywood release since 2000, behind LOC Kargil (2003; 4h 7m), Lagaan (2001; 3h 44m), Salaam-E-Ishq (2007; 3h 36m), Mohabbatein (2000; 3h 35m) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008; 3h 34m).

Hindi Films Over 3 Hours: A Chronological List from the Last 25 Years

Hindi movies over 3 hours long released in the past 25 years (chronologically arranged):

1. Mohabbatein (2000) - 3 hours and 35 minutes

2. Lagaan (2001) - 3 hours and 44 minutes

3. Gadar - Ek Prem Katha (2001) - 3 hours and 6 minutes

4. Dil Chahta Hai (2001) - 3 hours and 4 minutes

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) - 3 hours and 30 minutes

6. Devdas (2002) - 3 hours and 4 minutes

7. The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy (2003) - 3 hours and 3 minutes

8. LOC Kargil (2003) - 4 hours and 7 minutes

9. Lakshya (2004) - 3 hours and 5 minutes

10. Veer-Zaara (2004) - 3 hours and 12 minutes

11. Swades (2004) - 3 hours and 15 minutes

12. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004) - 3 hours and 6 minutes

13. Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005) - 3 hours and 28 minutes

14. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) - 3 hours and 12 minutes

15. Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) - 3 hours and 36 minutes

16. Jodhaa Akbar (2008) - 3 hours and 34 minutes

17. Ghajini (2008) - 3 hours and 4 minutes

18. What's Your Raashee? (2009) - 3 hours and 20 minutes

19. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) - 3 hours and 8 minutes

20. M S Dhoni - The Untold Story (2016) - 3 hours and 10 minutes

21. Animal (2023) - 3 hours and 23 minutes

22. Maidaan (2024) - 3 hours and 1 minute

23. The Bengal Files (2025) - 3 hours and 25 minutes

24. Dhurandhar (2025) - 3 hours and 32 minutes (expected)

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

The film boasts an impressive lineup featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. Most of the cast is expected to appear for the trailer launch on November 18, though Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna are likely to skip the event.

With its intense visuals, dramatic setup, and powerful performances, Dhurandhar is already shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.