Dhurandhar Becomes One Of The Highest-Grossing Indian Movie Of All Times, Crosses Rs 1000 Cr Worldwide

New Delhi: The Dhurandhar storm has broken many records at the Box Office, maintaining its solid grip at the ticket counters despite other Bollywood releases last week. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is unstoppable and surely the positive word of mouth has pushed the spy-thriller to easily cross Rs 700 crore net in India and Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar Crosses Rs 1000 Cr

Dhurandhar has become the seventh highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office at the end of the 4th weekend. The film crossed Rs 1000 crore mark during the weekend, and eventually raced past Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1040+ cr) and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 1055 crore) to become the 7th biggest Indian grosser of all-time, shares Sacnilk, the trade tracking site.

Dhurandhar has moved to Rs 1081 crore gross worldwide, inching closer to hit Rs 1100 crore at the Box Office window.

Dhurandhar Release, Cast

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun play pivotal parts in the movie.

The spy thriller is about an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh), who goes undercover to infiltrate Pakistan's criminal underworld and political system. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, the undercover operative who embeds himself within the gang led by Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated for a grand Eid 2026 release on March 19, 2026, with the film set to release simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking its five-language pan-India and global rollout.