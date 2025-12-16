Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: A List Of Key Box Office Records Ranveer Singh Starrer Smashed As Film Eyes Rs 600 Crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh–starrer Dhurandhar continues its extraordinary run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down even in its second week. Defying conventional box office trends, the film registered a remarkable performance on its second Monday, earning more than it did on its first.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Following a massive second weekend and a strong weekday hold, Dhurandhar has amassed an impressive Rs 588 crore in worldwide gross collections within just 11 days of release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With strong momentum in both domestic and international markets, the film is now poised to breach the Rs 600 crore mark imminently.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Meet The Man Behind Dhurandhar’s Hit Music: Worked With Hans Zimmer, Composed ‘Ghafoor’, Won National Award For.....

Key Box Office Records (as of December 15):

The Aditya Dhar directorial is on course to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, both in India and globally.

As per the same report, here's a list of key box office records set by Dhurandhar:

Biggest opening weekend of Ranveer Singh’s career: Rs 103 crore net

Biggest opening week for Ranveer Singh: Rs 207.25 crore net

Highest-grossing Ranveer Singh film worldwide: Rs 588 crore in 11 days

Biggest seventh day for an A-rated Hindi film: Rs 27 crore net

Biggest eighth day for any Hindi film: Rs 32.50 crore net

Biggest ninth day for any Hindi film: Rs 53 crore net

Biggest tenth day for any Hindi film: Rs 58 crore net

Biggest eleventh day for an A-rated Hindi film

Biggest second weekend for any Hindi film: Rs 143.50 crore net

Biggest second Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday for any Hindi film

Highest-grossing film of director Aditya Dhar

Highest-grossing A-rated Indian film of 2025

Only film (with 100+ crores opening weekend) to score a jump in the second weekend.

Other Notable Milestones (A-rated Hindi Films):

Second biggest opening day: Rs 28 crore net (after Animal)

Second biggest second day: Rs 32 crore net

Second biggest third day: Rs 43 crore net

Second biggest fourth day: Rs 23.25 crore net

Second biggest fifth day: Rs 27 crore net

Second biggest sixth day: Rs 27 crore net

Directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a formidable ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, with Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar' Akshaye Khanna Is Single At 50! A Look At His Dating History - We Bet You Can't Guess All 5 Names!

Blending elements of espionage, high-octane action and intense drama, the film follows Ranveer Singh’s character as he goes undercover to dismantle a sprawling terror network. Mentored by R. Madhavan’s character, the narrative unfolds through gripping covert operations, charged confrontations and emotionally driven turns, keeping audiences riveted throughout.

Dhurandhar OTT Release

While Dhurandhar continues its record-breaking run in theatres, focus is slowly turning to its digital debut. As per a report by OTTPlay, the film is likely to premiere on Netflix around January 30, 2026, after completing its theatrical window.