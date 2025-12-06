Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh Delivers His Biggest Opener, Surpasses Saiyaara’s Opening

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar opened in cinemas on December 5 and has delivered an exceptional start at the box office. The film has registered a strong opening, exceeding trade expectations and setting new benchmarks for the actor.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected Rs 27 crore on Day 1, surpassing the opening day earnings of Saiyaara (Rs 21.50 crore). In the Hindi market, the film recorded an overall 33.81% occupancy. While morning shows started modestly at 15.49%, occupancy surged to nearly 60% by night, indicating solid word-of-mouth traction.

Prior to release, trade experts had predicted an opening in the range of Rs 15–18 crore, but Dhurandhar comfortably outperformed those estimates.

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh’s Biggest Opening Yet

With its impressive opening numbers, Dhurandhar has become Ranveer Singh’s highest-opening film, surpassing some of his major hits.

Padmaavat opened at Rs 24 crore before going on to collect Rs 585 crore worldwide.

Simmba registered a Rs 20.72 crore opening day collection.

Dhurandhar has also secured the second-biggest opening of the year, behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which earned Rs 31 crore on Day 1 and grossed Rs 37.25 crore at the domestic box office.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a powerhouse ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

The spy thriller follows Ranveer's character as he infiltrates a terror network under the direction of R. Madhavan’s character. The high-stakes plot, combined with intense action sequences, has generated significant buzz among fans.

When Will Dhurandhar Release on OTT?

With the film’s strong theatrical performance, fans are now eagerly awaiting its OTT release. As per OTTPlay, Dhurandhar is expected to premiere on Netflix around January 30, 2026, after completing its theatrical run. However, the makers have not yet made an official announcement regarding the digital release.