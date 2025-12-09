Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Nears Rs 150 Crore

New Delhi: Aditya Dhar’s action-packed blockbuster Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, continues to dominate the box office, racking up impressive numbers just four days after its release. Released on Friday, the film’s strong performance positions it close to breaching the Rs 150 crore mark, surpassing the lifetime collections of earlier hits Sikandar and Thamma.

Domestic Box Office: Rs 130.80 Crore in Four Days

Dhurandhar earned a net total of Rs 130.80 crore in India during its first four days. The film opened with Rs 28 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 32 crore on Saturday, Rs 43 crore on Sunday, and Rs 23.25 crore on Monday, as per trade website Sacnilk.

Overseas Performance: Rs 42 Crore in Four Days

Dhurandhar also made waves internationally, collecting Rs 42 crore overseas in its first four days. This takes the film’s worldwide total to over Rs 193 crore, cementing its status as a global hit.

With these numbers, Dhurandhar has already surpassed the lifetime collections of two major 2025 releases:

Sikandar: Rs 184.6 crore

Thamma: Rs 187.59 crore

Next Milestone: Raid 2

The film now has its sights set on beating Raid 2, which has a worldwide collection of Rs 237.46 crore. Analysts note that passing the Monday test is a strong indicator of sustained audience interest, and the coming days will determine whether it can challenge the top earners of the year.

Cast, Crew, and Production

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar co-producing under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film features a star-studded cast, including:

Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh Rangi

Akshaye Khanna

R. Madhavan

Arjun Rampal

Sanjay Dutt

Sara Arjun

Rakesh Bedi

Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, promising more high-octane action and drama.