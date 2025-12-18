Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Film Nears Rs 450 Crore, Breaks Multiple Records

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run at the box office and is now on the verge of entering the Rs 450 crore club. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film minted approximately Rs 25.50 crore on December 13, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. With this, its total domestic box office collection has reached Rs 437.25 crore.

Dhurandhar’s box office performance

The film opened to an impressive first weekend, collecting Rs 103 crore, Rs 28 crore on Friday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 43 crore on Sunday.

It maintained strong momentum during the weekdays as well, earning Rs 23.25 crore on Monday and Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, pushing its total past the Rs 150 crore mark within the first week.

Dhurandhar has emerged as a major box-office sensation, surpassing several notable hits from recent years. The film has overtaken the lifetime domestic collection of Baahubali: The Beginning (Rs 421 crore in India). With its record-breaking run, Dhurandhar has firmly cemented itself as one of the biggest Hindi hits of 2025.

After registering the highest-ever second Saturday collection in Bollywood history during its second weekend, Dhurandhar amassed Rs 204 crore net even before the end of its second week, making it the only Hindi film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in Week 2.

The film has further strengthened its blockbuster status by surpassing Dangal’s lifetime domestic net collection of Rs 387 crore, previously the highest for a Hindi film. It has also overtaken Salaar (Rs 406 crore) and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 (Rs 407 crore) in domestic net earnings.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a powerful ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, alongside Ranveer Singh.

Blending espionage, high-octane action and intense drama, the film follows Ranveer Singh’s character as he goes undercover to infiltrate a complex terror network. Guided by R. Madhavan’s character, the narrative unfolds through covert missions, tense confrontations and emotional twists that have kept audiences hooked.

As the film continues its dominant theatrical run, attention is slowly shifting to its digital premiere. According to OTTPlay, Dhurandhar is expected to stream on Netflix around January 30, 2026, after completing its theatrical window.

With its phenomenal opening and sustained momentum, Dhurandhar has also become Ranveer Singh’s highest-opening film to date. His 2018 blockbuster Padmaavat opened at Rs 24 crore and went on to collect ₹585 crore worldwide, while Simmba registered an opening-day collection of Rs 20.72 crore.