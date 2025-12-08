Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore In Just 3 Days

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s latest outing, Dhurandhar, has taken the box office by storm, delivering one of the strongest openings of the year and marking a significant milestone in the actor’s career. The highly anticipated film, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit theatres on December 5 and has been drawing large crowds since its release. According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film opened with an impressive Rs 27 crore on Day 1 , followed by Rs 32 crore on its first Saturday, and capped the weekend with a soaring Rs 43 crore on Sunday. This brings the film’s three-day total to a remarkable Rs 103 crore, firmly establishing it as a commercial juggernaut.

The film’s opening day numbers have also surpassed those of Saiyaara, which previously had a strong start at Rs 21.50 crore. In the Hindi circuit, Dhurandhar recorded an overall occupancy of 33.81%. While morning shows started slowly with a modest 15.49% occupancy, momentum built steadily throughout the day. By evening and night, occupancy surged to nearly 60%, indicating that the film is benefiting from strong word-of-mouth buzz among audiences.

Ranveer Singh's Highest Opening Film

With its exceptional early performance, Dhurandhar has now become Ranveer Singh’s highest-opening film, surpassing some of his biggest hits. His 2018 blockbuster Padmaavat opened at ₹24 crore before going on to collect an extraordinary Rs 585 crore worldwide, while Simmba had registered a solid Rs 20.72 crore on its opening day.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar brings together a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi alongside Ranveer Singh. The film blends elements of espionage, action, and high-stakes drama, following Ranveer’s character as he goes undercover to infiltrate a complex terror network. Under the guidance of R. Madhavan’s character, the narrative unfolds through a series of tense confrontations, covert operations, and emotional twists that keep the audience engaged throughout. The film’s intense action sequences, sharp writing, and polished execution have been widely discussed on social media, further amplifying audience interest.

As Dhurandhar continues to perform strongly at the box office, attention is now turning toward its digital release. According to a report by OTTPlay, the film is expected to premiere on Netflix around January 30, 2026, after it completes its theatrical run.