Dhurandhar Box Office Day 12: Ranveer Singh’s Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore, Beats Dangal’s Lifetime Domestic Net

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run at the box office, smashing records and scaling new heights with each passing day. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the film shows no signs of slowing down.

The film has maintained a dream run since release. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected Rs 30.5 crore on its second Monday, a figure higher than its opening-day collection. It sustained the same momentum on Tuesday, earning an identical amount. On its second Wednesday, the film added Rs 18.05 crore (as of 8 pm), taking its total domestic collection to Rs 429.8 crore.

The film’s overall India collection now stands at Rs 411.25 crore net (Rs 493.50 crore gross) within just 12 days. With this, Dhurandhar has become only the seventh Hindi film to cross the Rs 400-crore mark in domestic net collections. Given its extraordinary pace, trade analysts believe the film could comfortably cross the Rs 500 crore and Rs 600 crore milestones, with some even predicting it may become the first Bollywood film to touch Rs 700 crore domestically.

After registering the highest-ever second Saturday collection in Bollywood history during its second weekend, Dhurandhar amassed Rs 204 crore net even before the end of its second week, making it the only Hindi film to cross Rs 200 crore in Week 2.

The momentum continued on Tuesday as the film built on its sensational Monday run, surpassing the lifetime collections of several blockbusters, including Leo (Rs 605 crore), Jailer (Rs 607 crore) and Sultan (Rs 622 crore). The film is now poised to overtake the lifetime earnings of the first Baahubali film (Rs 650 crore) and is eyeing the Rs 700-crore milestone by Thursday.

With these numbers, Dhurandhar has further cemented its blockbuster status. On Tuesday, it surpassed Dangal’s lifetime domestic net collection of Rs 387 crore, thereby claiming the record for the highest domestic earnings by a Hindi film, previously held by the Aamir Khan starrer. The film has also overtaken Salaar (Rs 406 crore) and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 (Rs 407 crore) in domestic net collections.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, alongside Ranveer Singh.

Blending espionage, high-octane action and intense drama, the film follows Ranveer Singh’s character as he goes undercover to infiltrate a complex terror network. Guided by R. Madhavan’s character, the narrative unfolds through covert missions, tense confrontations and emotional twists that keep audiences engaged.

As the film continues its dominant theatrical run, attention is gradually shifting to its digital premiere. According to OTTPlay, Dhurandhar is expected to stream on Netflix around January 30, 2026, following the completion of its theatrical window.

With its phenomenal opening and sustained momentum, Dhurandhar has also emerged as Ranveer Singh’s highest-opening film to date. His 2018 blockbuster Padmaavat opened at rs 24 crore and went on to collect ₹585 crore worldwide, while Simmba registered an opening-day collection of rs 20.72 crore.