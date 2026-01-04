Dhurandhar Box Office Day 30: Ranveer Singh’s Film Becomes First Hindi Movie To Cross Rs 800 Crore In India

Advertisement
The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy-action thriller 'Dhurandhar' has made history by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 800 crore mark in India in terms of net collections. 

Mumbai: The Ranveer Singh starrer spy-action thriller 'Dhurandhar' has scripted history by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 800 crore mark in India in terms of net collections.
 
The film reached this milestone within a month of its release, a feat that, just a month ago, seemed almost unreal for a Hindi film.
 
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared detailed box office figures on social media platform X, highlighting the film's steady and robust earnings since its release.
 
Since its release, Dhurandhar has been receiving widespread praise from critics, industry insiders, and audiences alike. Joining the list of admirers, actor couple Suriya and Jyotika hailed director Aditya Dhar's latest cinematic venture.
 
In a post on X, Suriya penned a heartfelt note and praised the "masterpiece." "Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for giving us this masterpiece. #Dhurandhar, what a movie! Completely blown away by your craft... love & respect to you and the whole team," the couple shared.

Also Read: Dhurandhar To Undergo Changes Following Information And Broadcasting Ministry Directives From Jan 1: Reports
 
R Madhavan, who played the powerful character of Indian spymaster Sanyal, also responded to Suriya and Jyotika's review. "Wow, brother, this means the world to me coming from you and Jo. How gracious, large-hearted, and sweet of you. All the love right back at you, brother. Can't wait to see your upcoming films. God bless you both," he wrote.
 
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest Hindi films of 2025, offering a strong close to the year for Bollywood. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with a powerful ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.
 
The film is planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel scheduled for release during Eid 2026. Given the unprecedented box office success of the first instalment, expectations surrounding the sequel remain high among audiences.

 

