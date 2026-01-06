Advertisement
DHURANDHAR

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 32: Ranveer Singh Starrer Set To Cross Rs 1000 Cr In India

Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy’s daring mission to infiltrate terror networks, with its sequel set for a grand five-language pan-India release on Eid 2026.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 08:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dhurandhar Box Office Day 32: Ranveer Singh Starrer Set To Cross Rs 1000 Cr In India(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues its extraordinary run at the domestic box office, showing no signs of slowing down even more than a month after its theatrical release. Led by Ranveer Singh, the espionage drama has remained a dominant force for over 30 days, setting new benchmarks in India and overseas while rewriting box office records.

Steady Earnings Despite Fifth-Week Dip

According to the latest update shared by the makers, Dhurandhar witnessed a marginal dip in collections but still delivered impressive numbers. On its fifth Monday (Day 32), the film earned Rs 5.40 crore at the domestic box office.

With Rs 820.30 crore already collected in its first 31 days, the film’s total net box office collection (NBOC) has now surged to Rs 825.70 crore. In 32 days, Dhurandhar has amassed a staggering India gross collection of Rs 932.40 crore, reaffirming its blockbuster status.

Set to Become India’s Biggest Grosser

With its current momentum, Dhurandhar is inching closer to surpassing Pushpa 2 – The Rule, positioning itself to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Trade analysts suggest that if the film maintains steady footfalls, the historic milestone could be achieved in the coming days.

Also Read | Anurag Kashyap`s Late Review Of Dhurandhar: Brilliant Film Entirely Set In Pakistan But...

Power-Packed Star Cast and Visionary Direction

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller that boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi. Debutant Sara Arjun also plays a pivotal role, adding emotional depth to the high-octane narrative.

Dhurandhar revolves around the gripping tale of an Indian intelligence officer who goes undercover to penetrate terror networks operating out of Lyari. The film features strong supporting performances by Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and debutant Sara Arjun, all of whom play key roles in driving the narrative forward.

Also Read | Pakistani Women Dance To Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Song 'Shararat' Amid Movie Ban, Internet Reacts - Watch Viral Video

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar Part 2 is gearing up for a massive theatrical release during Eid 2026. Scheduled to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026, the sequel will release simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, marking a five-language pan-India and global rollout.

