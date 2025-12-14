Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995836https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/dhurandhar-box-office-day-9-ranveer-singh-film-creates-history-with-highest-ever-second-saturday-collection-2995836.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar Box Office Day 9: Ranveer Singh Film Creates History With Highest-Ever Second Saturday Collection
DHURANDHAR BOX OFFICE DAY 9

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 9: Ranveer Singh Film Creates History With Highest-Ever Second Saturday Collection

Ranveer Singh's latest film, the spy action thriller Dhurandhar, has set an all-time record for the biggest second Saturday collection for a Hindi film.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 9: Ranveer Singh Film Creates History With Highest-Ever Second Saturday Collection(Source: X)

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar is maintaining its dream run at the box office. The film has shattered yet another record, registering the biggest second Saturday collection ever in Bollywood history. The movie entered its second week on Friday and has continued to hold strong momentum.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday and wrote, “HISTORIC, ONCE AGAIN… ‘DHURANDHAR’ OVERTAKES ALL FILMS ON SECOND SATURDAY – SETS A NEW BENCHMARK… #Dhurandhar is now competing head-on with the biggest blockbusters of #Hindi cinema.

Yes, you read that right – the second Saturday collections of #Dhurandhar are the HIGHEST EVER in the HISTORY of #Hindi cinema.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer earned a massive Rs 53 crore on its second Saturday. In comparison, the film had collected Rs 31 crore on its first Saturday, which was Day 2 of its release. With this, Dhurandhar has now crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office.

The film has outperformed several major releases, including Pushpa 2, Chaava, Stree 2, and Animal.

Also Read: ‘No Glamourous Heroines On Beaches’: Saumya Tandon Backs Dhurandhar Amid Misogyny Claims, Denies Dig At YRF Spyverse

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 9:

According to the latest trade estimates, Dhurandhar had already crossed the Rs 290 crore mark domestically and was well on track to breach Rs 300 crore by the end of its second weekend. On its second Friday (Day 8), the film collected Rs 32.5 crore, marking a jump of over 20 per cent compared to Day 7. The upward trend continued on Saturday, with collections witnessing a sharp surge of over 60 per cent, taking the day’s total to an impressive Rs 53 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, alongside Ranveer Singh.

The film blends espionage, action, and high-stakes drama as Ranveer’s character goes undercover to dismantle a complex terror network. Guided by R. Madhavan’s character, the narrative unfolds through intense confrontations, covert missions, and emotional twists that keep audiences engaged.

As the film continues its stellar theatrical run, attention is gradually shifting to its digital premiere. According to OTTPlay, Dhurandhar is expected to stream on Netflix around January 30, 2026, following the completion of its theatrical window.

With its extraordinary early performance, Dhurandhar has emerged as Ranveer Singh’s highest-opening film to date, surpassing several of his previous hits. His 2018 blockbuster Padmaavat had opened at Rs 24 crore before going on to collect Rs 585 crore worldwide, while Simmba registered Rs 20.72 crore on its opening day.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dna with rahul sinha
Pakistan's 'Shadow Army' Exposed: 3 Million Jihadis Ready To Unleash Hell
Manoj Sinha
LG Manoj Sinha Hands Over Jobs To Terror Victim Families In Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Police
Over 150 Suspected OGWs Detained In Major Overnight Crackdown Across Kashmir
Pak terrorist Masood Azhar
What Made Pakistan's Terror King WEEP? Masood Azhar's Dark Secret Out...
GRAP Stage 4 restrictions Delhi
GRAP Stage IV Imposed As Delhi-NCR AQI Hits ‘Severe Plus’: Truck Ban, WFH
Technology news
Agentic AI Transforms Banks Frontline Sales, Boosts Productivity And Revenue
Lionel Messi Kolkata chaos
Messi Kolkata Tour Chaos: AIFF Says Event Was Private, No Clearance Sought
Satadru Dutta
Who Is Satadru Dutta?Organiser Behind Messi’s Kolkata Tour Chaos, Now Arrested
Afghan refugees
Pakistan, Iran Forcibly Deport Over 10,000 Afghan Refugees In Two Days
Technology news
Meet Bengaluru Gen Z Techie Who Goes Viral: Worked At Apple And Microsoft