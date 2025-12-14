Dhurandhar Box Office Day 9: Ranveer Singh Film Creates History With Highest-Ever Second Saturday Collection

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar is maintaining its dream run at the box office. The film has shattered yet another record, registering the biggest second Saturday collection ever in Bollywood history. The movie entered its second week on Friday and has continued to hold strong momentum.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday and wrote, “HISTORIC, ONCE AGAIN… ‘DHURANDHAR’ OVERTAKES ALL FILMS ON SECOND SATURDAY – SETS A NEW BENCHMARK… #Dhurandhar is now competing head-on with the biggest blockbusters of #Hindi cinema.

Yes, you read that right – the second Saturday collections of #Dhurandhar are the HIGHEST EVER in the HISTORY of #Hindi cinema.”

The Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer earned a massive Rs 53 crore on its second Saturday. In comparison, the film had collected Rs 31 crore on its first Saturday, which was Day 2 of its release. With this, Dhurandhar has now crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office.

The film has outperformed several major releases, including Pushpa 2, Chaava, Stree 2, and Animal.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 9:

According to the latest trade estimates, Dhurandhar had already crossed the Rs 290 crore mark domestically and was well on track to breach Rs 300 crore by the end of its second weekend. On its second Friday (Day 8), the film collected Rs 32.5 crore, marking a jump of over 20 per cent compared to Day 7. The upward trend continued on Saturday, with collections witnessing a sharp surge of over 60 per cent, taking the day’s total to an impressive Rs 53 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, alongside Ranveer Singh.

The film blends espionage, action, and high-stakes drama as Ranveer’s character goes undercover to dismantle a complex terror network. Guided by R. Madhavan’s character, the narrative unfolds through intense confrontations, covert missions, and emotional twists that keep audiences engaged.

As the film continues its stellar theatrical run, attention is gradually shifting to its digital premiere. According to OTTPlay, Dhurandhar is expected to stream on Netflix around January 30, 2026, following the completion of its theatrical window.

With its extraordinary early performance, Dhurandhar has emerged as Ranveer Singh’s highest-opening film to date, surpassing several of his previous hits. His 2018 blockbuster Padmaavat had opened at Rs 24 crore before going on to collect Rs 585 crore worldwide, while Simmba registered Rs 20.72 crore on its opening day.