DHURANDHAR

‘Dhurandhar’ Declared Tax-Free In Ladakh As Film Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide

The film 'Dhurandhar' was declared tax-free in the Union Territory of Ladakh by Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta to promote the region as a major hub for filmmaking and tourism. 

|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Source: IANS
‘Dhurandhar’ Declared Tax-Free In Ladakh As Film Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide(Source: IMDB)

Mumbai: The recently released blockbuster ‘Dhurandhar’ has been declared tax-free in Ladakh. On Friday, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta took to his X, formerly Twitter on Friday, and shared the update with regards to the film’s revenue.

 He wrote, “ Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta declares Bollywood film ‘Dhurandhar’ tax-free in UT #Ladakh. Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh’s cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT’s push to emerge as a preferred destination for film shoots and tourism. The Administration is also working on a New Film Policy and will provide full support to film productions in Ladakh”.

Meanwhile, ‘Dhurandhar’ has become a rage at the box-office. The film traces the life of an Indian spy infiltrating the criminal and organised crime networks in Pakistan. It presents a fictionalised account of how the collusion of the Pakistan underworld, and ISI leads to terrorist attacks in India. The film has added strength to the economy of Hindi film industry after a decent number of superhits and blockbusters this year. It marks a new era in the Indian spy-thriller genre.

The film shows rare consistency and massive earnings since its December 5, 2025 release. Domestically, the spy-thriller crossed the INR 600 crore mark in India within its third week and continued strong into the Christmas and New Year period.

Also Read: Dhurandhar To Undergo Changes Following Information And Broadcasting Ministry Directives From Jan 1: Reports

On the global stage, the entered the INR 1,000 crore club worldwide in just about three weeks, becoming one of the few Indian films to hit that milestone. Its sustained performance, including a INR 100 crore haul in the fourth week and double-digit daily collections for nearly a month, has positioned it among the top-grossing Hindi films.

The film has emerged as a major commercial phenomenon, blending strong word-of-mouth with enduring box-office momentum across domestic and international markets.

