Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Rejected Tamannaah Bhatia For Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer Vijay Ganguly

New Delhi: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been setting new box office benchmarks daily since its theatrical release. While the film has been widely praised for its gripping narrative and strong performances, its music has also emerged as a major highlight, particularly the song Shararat.

Tamannaah Bhatia First Choice For Dhurandhar's Song?

Choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, Shararat features Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza, and has drawn attention for its placement within the story. In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Ganguly revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia was his first choice for the song, an idea that was eventually turned down by director Aditya Dhar.

“In my head, she was (the one),” Ganguly said. “I had suggested her, but Aditya was very clear that he did not want what people call an item song, something that went out of the story. If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story."

Explaining the creative decision further, the choreographer added that Dhar deliberately opted for two performers instead of one. “That's why there are two girls, not one. He didn't want the attention to be about this one person. If it were Tamannaah, it would've been about her and not the story," Ganguly noted, adding that the film already had a lot happening narratively and did not need a standalone song moment.

Dhurandhar Box Office

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues its remarkable box office run despite competition from major Hollywood releases such as Avatar: Fire and Ash. The spy-action thriller has amassed Rs 548.13 crore at the domestic box office, as per a report by Sacnilk.

The film has become the second fastest Indian movie to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in India, achieving the milestone in just 16 days. It trails only Pushpa 2, which reached the figure in 11 days. Among Hindi films, Dhurandhar now holds the record for the fastest entry into the Rs 500 crore club, surpassing Jawan, which took 18 days.

Dhurandhar follows the story of Hamza, an Indian spy who goes undercover in Karachi’s criminal underworld to foil dangerous plans orchestrated by the ISI. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and R Madhavan in key roles.