Dhurandhar faces backlash: Sabeer Bhatia slams film for ‘spreading hate’ despite Rs 1300 crore success

New Delhi: Ever since its theatrical release in December last year, Dhurandhar has remained firmly in the headlines. The spy thriller has grossed over Rs 1300 crore worldwide, emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

The film found renewed momentum following its January streaming debut on Netflix, where it topped charts and reached a broader global audience.

Sabeer Bhatia Slams Film for ‘Spreading Hate’

Amid the film’s commercial success, Sabeer Bhatia, co-founder of Hotmail, publicly criticised Dhurandhar in a video posted on Instagram.

Sharing his review, Bhatia captioned the post: “Movies today aren’t made to emotionally empower you. They’re engineered to trigger you. Be cautious!”

In the video, he described the film as “emotionally charged” and filled with “sensationalism and drama,” but questioned its intellectual depth. “Where is the intellectual component in this? All it is spreading is the message of revenge and hate. It’s disgusting,” he said.

Bhatia further argued that the film paints entire countries and institutions “with a broad brush” without exploring nuanced perspectives. “Individuals are good or bad, not countries. I hope you get this message and reject the movie Dhurandhar wholeheartedly.”

Take a look:

Akshaye Khanna Earns Praise for Rehman Dakait

While criticism continues in some quarters, Akshaye Khanna has garnered widespread acclaim for his portrayal of gangster Rehman Dakait. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has been celebrated for its gripping narrative and high-octane performances.

Speculation had surfaced that South superstar Nagarjuna was initially considered for the role before it ultimately went to Khanna. However, Nagarjuna recently dismissed the rumours in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, clarifying that he was never approached.

“Absolutely not. I was not offered the role, though I wish I was… Dhurandhar is a superb film,” Nagarjuna said. He also praised Dhar’s direction and expressed admiration for the filmmaker’s earlier hit Uri: The Surgical Strike. “Superb acting by everybody in the film, and Akshaye Khanna was terrific… Looking forward to the sequel! Wishing them another blockbuster,” he added.

Sequel Set for Box Office Clash

The franchise is now gearing up for its second instalment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, slated for release on March 19. The sequel is expected to face stiff competition at the box office from Yash’s highly anticipated pan-India film, Toxic.

With strong audience backing and ongoing debate surrounding its themes, Dhurandhar continues to dominate conversations both on and off the screen.