Dhurandhar First Look: Ranveer Singh's gritty avatar from his upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar is garnering immense buzz on social media soon after its release, sending moviegoers into a frenzy over the intense showdown. The first look of Dhurandhar’s star-studded cast is breaking the internet.

Earlier, the promo hit 100 million views, sparking excitement online — and now, crossing 200 million views has turned that buzz into a full-blown roar. Jio Studios and B62 Studios’ Dhurandhar has doubled its digital impact in record time, amassing over 200 million cumulative views across platforms in just under seven days. The high-octane first look, powered by Ranveer Singh’s fierce new avatar and director Dhar’s signature intensity, is now officially one of the fastest-rising promos in recent Indian cinema.

Watch Dhurandhar First Look Below!

The Dhurandhar first look has stormed past 200 million views, led by Jio Studios and B62 Studios massive 141M on Instagram and YouTube in just 6 days of its released, making it one of the fastest-moving first looks in recent memory.

The initial teaser, fronted by Ranveer Singh in a never-seen-before look that's caught nearly everyone off guard, has done more than just introduce a film. It's set the internet ablaze. His raw energy paired with Dhar’s sharp direction has left audiences and fans dissecting every frame, especially that now viral and iconic line, 'Ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon.'

The response has been wild. Instagram’s flooded, YouTube numbers are climbing fast, and social chatter ranges from breakdowns to bold plot theories. There’s talk of real-life parallels, genre shifts, and comparisons to Dhar’s earlier work. The trade believes this film is headed for a blockbuster already, and that’s part of the thrill.

This action thriller boasts star-studded ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles and gripping avatars, Dhurandhar is shaping into a movie campaign that will be hard to forget. Adding to the buzz is Hanumankind’s fierce verse, which is catching fire online and gaining serious organic traction.

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, uncovers the untold saga of the origins of the 'unknown men.'

The film's momentum is undeniable. Dhurandhar has already made its mark and the fans are already demanding for the trailer.