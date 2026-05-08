Dhurandhar makers' BIG surprise, is Dhurandhar 3 on cards? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's superhit franchise Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge went on to script history by breaking several previous box office records. The blockbuster hit earned audience's love and critics' appreciation for power-packed performances, brilliant screenplay and masterclass direction. And now the makers have dropped a major hint about the upcoming 'surprise'.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date: Legal controversy reveals its streaming plans; when and where to watch Ranveer Singh starrer

Dhurandhar 3 on cards?

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The buzz around Dhurandhar 3 intensified after co-producer Jyoti Deshpande hinted that the makers are not done with Dhurandhar just yet. In conversation with Bollywood Hungama, she teased that fans may have something exciting to look forward to. "We're not done with Dhurandhar yet. We'll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There's something up our sleeves," she said.

ALSO READ: Dialogue of the day from Dhurandhar 2: 'Ab Pakistan ka mustaqbil, Hindustan tey karega'

Meanwhile, fans have been guessing that a behind-the-scenes making documentary will be released soon. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “when the dhurandhar content released later this year is the behind the scenes documentary and then after its release they post the announcement for the maurya trilogy directed by dhar starring ranveer #DREAMS"

when the dhurandhar content released later this year is the behind the scenes documentary and then after its release they post the announcement for the maurya trilogy directed by dhar starring ranveer #DREAMS pic.twitter.com/mZW1LmRvE9 — nina (@ceoaragon) May 7, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 on OTT

Dhurandhar part 1 released in December 2025, and began streaming eight weeks after its theatrical release on January 30. While the first instalment streamed on Netflix, the sequel will reportedly release on JioHotstar.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. While it's OTT release has been making noise already, the ongoing controversy surrounding the film has further added to the buzz.

For the unversed, the controversy erupted started after it used the song Tirchi Topiwale in its climax sequence. The remixed version, titled Rang De Laal, was composed by Shashwat Sachdev for the film.

Director and producer Rajiv Rai, who sued the makers of Dhurandhar 2, alleged that the song was used without authorisation.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Super Cassettes, which holds the audio and music rights for Dhurandhar 2, opposed the petitioner’s plea for interim relief during the hearing.

The film’s producer, B62 Films, told the court that the movie has already been released in theatres and is unlikely to arrive on OTT before mid-May. This aligns with the usual 8–10 week gap between a film’s theatrical release and its streaming debut. Dhurandhar 2 is set to complete eight weeks in cinemas on May 14.