DHURANDHAR X REVIEW

Dhurandhar Movie X Review: Has Ranveer Singh's Intense Performance Impressed Fans? Find Out Here

Dhurandhar Movie X Review: features a stellar ensemble cast headlined by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 10:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Dhurandhar Movie X Review: Has Ranveer Singh's Intense Performance Impressed Fans? Find Out HerePic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented actor Ranveer Singh's major release 'Dhurandhar' has opened in theatres today. Ever since the trailer release, netizens have been in awe of the massive transformation of actors playing pivotal parts in the movie. Dhurandhar is directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar. Today, let's check out the first reactions of users on social media.

Dhurandhar Movie X Review

Here's what the netizens feel about Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller Dhurandhar. 

While Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna play the antagonists, and dreaded terrorists from Pakistan, Ranveer essays the role of the protagonist, who infiltrates the terror network at the behest of R Madhavan’s character in the film. Madhavan’s role in the film seems to be inspired by the National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval.

ALSO READ: Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? Soldier Who Infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen In Pakistan, Was Posthumously Awarded Ashoka Chakra, And Is At Centre Of 'Dhurandhar' Row

Dhurandhar Cast, Release

Dhurandhar features a stellar ensemble cast headlined by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

The film Dhurandhar is slated for a December 5, 2025 release.

