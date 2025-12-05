New Delhi: Talented actor Ranveer Singh's major release 'Dhurandhar' has opened in theatres today. Ever since the trailer release, netizens have been in awe of the massive transformation of actors playing pivotal parts in the movie. Dhurandhar is directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar. Today, let's check out the first reactions of users on social media.

Dhurandhar Movie X Review

Here's what the netizens feel about Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller Dhurandhar.

NIGHTMARE FOR PAKISTANIS



Totally out of syllabus



Nobody can stop this film from exploding at the box office #Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh #AkshayeKhanna pic.twitter.com/eciBtDptAz — Review Junkie (@reviewjunkie12) December 5, 2025

#Dhurandhar

Mind blowing first half... — Yogesh Rokde (@yogirokde) December 5, 2025

OneWordReview…#Dhurandhar: MEGA BLOCKBUSTER



Rating:



Dhurandhar takes off brilliantly — sharp writing, gripping tension, superb BGM and absolutely killer moments throughout.



Aditya Dhar has cooked something truly wild, proving once again why he’s one of the most… pic.twitter.com/uvEBnlGv2O — CineAlpha (@CineAlpha1) December 5, 2025

While Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna play the antagonists, and dreaded terrorists from Pakistan, Ranveer essays the role of the protagonist, who infiltrates the terror network at the behest of R Madhavan’s character in the film. Madhavan’s role in the film seems to be inspired by the National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval.

Dhurandhar Cast, Release

Dhurandhar features a stellar ensemble cast headlined by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

The film Dhurandhar is slated for a December 5, 2025 release.