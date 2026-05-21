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DHURANDHAR 2

Dhurandhar on OTT: Raw and undekha arrives on JioHotstar from THIS date

Dhurandhar: Raw and undekha - The franchise has also achieved a major commercial milestone recently, crossing the Rs 3000 crore mark worldwide.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Dhurandhar on OTT: Raw and undekha arrives on JioHotstar from THIS datePic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Aditya Dhar's superhit franchise Dhurandhar managed to set the screens ablaze with  its power-packed screenplay and performances. Emerging as the biggest blockbuster ever, Dhurandhar is now set to make its way into homes across the country. 

ALSO READ: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT debut: Raw and unseen version now streaming internationally - Check details

Dhurandhar Raw and Uncut on OTT

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Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is all set to arrive on JioHotstar from May 22 in its RAW and Undekha version. Streaming in its raw and unfiltered form, the film offers viewers a deeper and more immersive look into the world of Dhurandhar, with undekha moments crafted specially for audiences on JioHotstar. 

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, uncovers the untold saga of the origins of the unknown men.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's mega hit Dhurandhar 2 drops on OTT in Pakistan first, crashes Netflix within minutes of release | VIDEO

About Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

Aditya Dhar’s sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, aka Hamza Ali Manzari, essayed by Ranveer Singh, who plays an undercover agent in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a long runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.

The sequel has continued the momentum of the franchise led by director Aditya Dhar and actor Ranveer Singh. The franchise has also achieved a major commercial milestone recently, crossing the Rs 3000 crore mark worldwide.

The film features a stellar cast led by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan. The music, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has also received a strong response across digital platforms since the film's theatrical release.

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