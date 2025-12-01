Advertisement
DHURANDHAR

Dhurandhar On OTT: Streaming Details Of Ranveer Singh's Action Spy-Thriller

Dhurandhar features a stellar ensemble cast headlined by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
Dhurandhar On OTT: Streaming Details Of Ranveer Singh's Action Spy-ThrillerPic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's major release 'Dhurandhar' will hit the screens on December 5, 2025. Ever since the trailer release, netizens are in awe of surprising transformation of actors playing pivotal parts in the movie. Dhurandhar is directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar On OTT

With so much curiosity over the spy thriller, fans are also speculating when will Dhurandhar land on OTT. According to OTTPlay, Dhurandhar will stream on Netflix sometime from January 30, 2026, after completing its theatrical run. 

However, Dhurandhar's OTT release date has not been officially announced as yet.

The high-octane spy thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar, and is one of Bollywood’s biggest action titles of 2025.

While Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna play the antagonists, and dreaded terrorists from Pakistan, Ranveer essays the role of the protagonist, who infiltrates the terror network at the behest of R Madhavan’s character in the film. Madhavan’s role in the film seems to be inspired by the National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval.

Dhurandhar Cast, Release

Dhurandhar features a stellar ensemble cast headlined by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

The film Dhurandhar is slated for a December 5, 2025 release.

