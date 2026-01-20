Dhurandhar OTT Release: When And Where Ranveer Singh’s Film Is Expected To Stream

Dhurandhar On OTT: Ranveer Singh’s highly anticipated thriller Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 5, 2025, and quickly became a massive box office success. The film entered the Rs 100 crore club within days and eventually crossed a staggering Rs 1,000 crore worldwide, cementing its status as one of the most successful Indian films ever.

Digital OTT Release Date Confirmed

According to multiple media reports, Dhurandhar is now set to make its digital debut on January 30, 2026. The move marks a significant event for both the streaming platform and Ranveer Singh, with fans eagerly anticipating the OTT release.

As reported by Sacnilk, the makers of Dhurandhar have secured one of the most lucrative digital rights agreements for a Hindi film. Netflix reportedly acquired the streaming rights for both Dhurandhar (2025) and the upcoming Dhurandhar 2 (2026) in a combined deal valued at around Rs 130 crore. This deal sets a new career-best benchmark for Ranveer Singh in the digital space.

Plot Overview: High-Stakes Thriller

Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Singh (Ranveer Singh), a criminal serving time in jail whose life takes a dangerous turn when Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan), Chief of the Intelligence Bureau, recruits him for a secret mission. Jaskirat is sent to Karachi under a fake identity and infiltrates the crime-heavy Lyari area. His mission: dismantle the link between the ISI and terrorist groups. The stakes rise with the arrival of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), a notorious gangster standing in Jaskirat’s way.

Box Office Milestones

Dhurandhar continues to dominate in theatres, achieving unprecedented commercial milestones:

India Net Collection: Rs 825.1 crore

India Gross: Rs 989.9 crore

Overseas Collection: Rs 293.6 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,283.5 crore

The film’s sustained success and record-shattering numbers have officially earned it the title of All-Time Blockbuster, making it one of the most successful ventures in the history of Indian cinema.