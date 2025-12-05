Dhurandhar Review: Ranveer Singh Goes Beast Mode, Akshaye Khanna Shine; But Is The 214-Min Thriller Worth The Length?

Directed By: Aditya Dhar

Language: Hindi

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi

Rating: 3.5 / 5

After dominating conversations for weeks, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has finally stormed into theatres — and smashed doors, quite literally. Aditya Dhar wastes no time pulling you straight into the film’s gritty universe.

Inspired by several real-life incidents , from the IC-814 hijacking and the 2001 Parliament attack to the 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes , the spy thriller follows covert operations led by India’s Intelligence Bureau Chief, Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan).

While the plot draws from events we already know, what truly sets Dhurandhar apart is its execution, a cast that performs every character with conviction, gripping action sequences, and Shashwat Sachdev’s along with Hanumankind's thunderous BGM elevates every single frame. It’s a pure entertainer.

The film spans multiple locations and unfolds across eight chapters. It’s long, one of the longest Hindi films in 17 years but never dull. The pacing allows every character to be introduced properly and gives each frame the space it needs to breathe.

Vikash Nowlakha’s cinematography ties it all together, capturing everything from the rugged borders of Afghanistan to the dusty lanes of Lyari with striking detail.

How Was the Cast?

Ranveer Singh, as Hamza, goes full beast mode, he looks the part and owns it completely. Yet he also slips into moments of subtlety and restraint when required, acting brilliantly through his eyes.

The real standout, however, is Akshaye Khanna as Rehman. He delivers a performance that’s sharp, chilling, and brutally effective — shifting from a heartbroken father mourning his son to a cold, calculated force of vengeance.

The supporting cast, despite limited screen time, is consistently convincing.

Arjun Rampal’s Major Iqbal brings fury and menace in a never-seen-before avatar.

Sanjay Dutt as SP Aslam Chaudhary is savage with or without a gun and adds unexpected humour.

R. Madhavan delivers a calm yet intense performance loaded with controlled expressions.

Debutant Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamil looks refreshing and acts well, though her role isn’t very meaty.

What Stood Out?

The BGM deserves special mention. An entire intense action sequence choreographed to Ramba Ho keeps the adrenaline high.

Some scenes are brutal, violent, and jaw-dropping, yet rooted in mass appeal. The use of real-life recordings and archival clips further immerses you into the world of Dhurandhar , though it also contributes to the film’s lengthy runtime.

The climax is slightly stretched but remains impactful.

What Didn’t Work?

The pairing and noticeable age gap between Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh feels awkward on screen, even though both deliver strong performances individually.

Another drawback is the sheer length. Despite its 214-minute runtime, the film barely touches upon Hamza’s personal life , something that will likely be explored in the sequel.

Certain portions also feel overcrowded, with too much happening too quickly. One blink, and you risk missing a crucial detail.

Dhurandhar Movie Review: Is It Worth the Length?

The movie is literally packed with punches, kicks, and high-voltage action. Ranveer Singh delivers a strong performance, and the rest of the cast holds their own, making it an entertaining watch overall. Some action sequences are jaw-dropping, while others might leave you in slightly uncomfortable positions. At times, you may wonder when the movie will end, but despite its long runtime, it’s worth a watch , especially with the sequel eagerly awaited.