‘Dhurandhar’ star Sara Arjun CONFIRMED to lead Madhubala biopic; Kiara Advani earlier in talks: report

After years of delays and speculation, the long-awaited biopic on legendary actress Madhubala is finally moving forward, with young actor Sara Arjun officially cast in the lead role. The project, which had struggled to take off due to budgetary constraints, has regained momentum after Sanjay Leela Bhansali came on board as producer.

According to reports by Variety India, the film will be directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, known for her debut film Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. Jasmeet has reportedly been developing the biopic for several years, but the project was shelved temporarily before Bhansali’s involvement revived it. The yet-untitled film is expected to begin production in July 2026 and will be released directly on a streaming platform.

Sara Arjun’s big break after 'Dhurandhar'

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Sara Arjun, who recently made her mark in Bollywood with Dhurandhar, will headline the ambitious biographical drama, as per the same report. The 20-year-old actor starred opposite Ranveer Singh in the espionage thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The film franchise turned out to be a massive success, crossing Rs 1,100 crore in early 2026 and earning Sara widespread praise for her performance.

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Preparation for an Iconic Role

Taking on the role of Madhubala is no small feat, and Sara Arjun has already begun intensive preparation. The actor is expected to undergo a detailed physical and stylistic transformation to capture the timeless beauty, elegance, and charisma of the iconic star. From studying her mannerisms to replicating her screen presence, the role demands both emotional depth and visual authenticity.

Casting is still underway for the film’s two crucial male leads, who will portray legendary figures Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar—both of whom played significant roles in Madhubala’s personal life.

Makers approached Kiara Advani

Interestingly, the makers had initially approached Kiara Advani for the lead role. However, discussions did not materialise, eventually leading to Sara Arjun being cast. Her growing popularity and striking screen presence following Dhurandhar reportedly made her a strong contender for the part.

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About Madhubala biopic

The upcoming biopic aims to chronicle the extraordinary life of Madhubala, widely regarded as one of the greatest actresses in Indian cinema. Beyond her celebrated film career, the narrative will explore her personal struggles, including her complicated relationships with Dilip Kumar and her husband Kishore Kumar.

The film will also shed light on her untimely death at the age of 36, offering a poignant look at the life of a star who continues to captivate audiences decades later.