New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest outing - Dhurandhar has impressed the masses and critics alike. The buzz is all over the social media platforms, with fans appreciating performances and screenplay. With Bollywood spy thriller raking in moolah at the Box Office currently, all eyes are on its OTT release already. After reports about its tentative streaming date made news, now reports of a major deal is making headlines.

Dhurandhar OTT Rights Sold?

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Netflix has paid a staggering Rs 130 crore for a Ranveer Singh film, marking one of the biggest OTT purchases for a Bollywood title in recent times. However, before your eyes pop-out, here's the catch. The report further states that this massive deal reportedly includes both parts of Dhurandhar, with the second part scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. Therefore, streaming rights for just one part come around Rs 65 crore each.

Earlier, OTTPlay reported that Dhurandhar will stream on Netflix sometime from January 30, 2026, after completing its theatrical run. However, Dhurandhar's OTT release date has not been officially announced as yet.

Dhurandhar features a stellar ensemble cast headlined by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Dhurandhar is written and directed by Aditya Dhar.

The film released in theatres on December 5, 2025.