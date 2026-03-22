Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection day 3 - Ranveer Singh-starrer set to cross Rs 500 crore in worldwide collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection day 3 - Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its dominant run at the box office. After witnessing a slight drop in collections on Friday, the film bounced back strongly on Day 3 (Saturday), registering a significant surge in numbers.

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Day-wise box office performance

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The film opened with impressive paid preview collections on Day 0, earning Rs 43 crore net and Rs 51.60 crore gross across 11,294 shows, with an occupancy of 64.8%.

On Day 1 (Thursday), Dhurandhar 2 saw a massive jump, collecting Rs 102.55 crore net and Rs 121.03 crore gross, with occupancy rising to 67.8% across 21,633 shows.

Day 2 (Friday) saw a minor dip, with the film collecting Rs 80.72 crore net and Rs 96.76 crore gross, and an occupancy of 62.6% across 20,125 shows.

However, Day 3 (Saturday) marked a strong comeback, with collections soaring to Rs 113 crore net and Rs 135.15 crore gross. The occupancy also jumped significantly to 81.6% across 20,917 shows, indicating strong word-of-mouth and growing audience interest.

Worldwide box office collections

With its impressive Day 3 performance, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has amassed a total of Rs 339.27 crore net in India.

Globally, the film is nearing the Rs 500 crore mark, with total worldwide gross collections standing at Rs 499 crore. This includes Rs 402.50 crore from India and ₹96.50 crore from overseas markets, across a massive 73,969 shows.

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About the film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is the direct sequel to the 2025 spy-action thriller Dhurandhar. The film picks up immediately after the events of the first part and follows the intense revenge journey of undercover RAW agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Manzari, played by Ranveer Singh.

The ensemble cast includes Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, all playing key roles in the high-stakes narrative.

With a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is among the longest Indian films ever made. Despite its extended duration, the film has managed to keep audiences engaged, driven by its action-packed storytelling, scale, and performances.