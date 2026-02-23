Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Is Emraan Hashmi the shadowy Bade Sahab? Fans speculate as teaser hints at a major twist in sequel

New Delhi: The upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, is already generating massive buzz.

A key intrigue remains the identity of the villain known as ‘Bade Sahab’. While fans speculate connections to notorious figures like Dawood Ibrahim or Maulana Masood Azhar, the biggest question is who will bring this shadowy character to life. A recent Letterboxd listing may have provided the first clue.

Teaser Hints at Revenge in Lyari

The sequel is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Earlier this month, an intense teaser offered a glimpse of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza pursuing vengeance in Lyari after the death of Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna).

This instalment sees Hamza crossing paths with Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) and his enigmatic superior, the mysterious Bade Sahab. Fans are eagerly speculating about how these confrontations will unfold.

Letterboxd Cast Listing Surprises Fans

The Dhurandhar 2 page on Letterboxd revealed a detailed cast and crew list, confirming that many actors from the first film are returning. This includes:

Ranveer Singh

Arjun Rampal

R. Madhavan

Sanjay Dutt

Sara Arjun

Danish Pandor

Rakesh Bedi

New additions include Raj Zutshi, rumoured to play a Pakistani general, and Yami Gautam, who is said to have a cameo.

The most surprising reveal is Emraan Hashmi, listed among the main cast, though his character remains undisclosed.

Fans Speculate Emraan Hashmi as ‘Bade Sahab’

Since the cast update went live, fans have flooded social media with theories suggesting Emraan Hashmi could be the elusive Bade Sahab. Reddit and other platforms are buzzing with excitement.

One Reddit user commented:

"damn it’s just Emraan Hashmi’s world and we are just living in it ."

Another wrote

"Omggg Emraan is a good casting, I always found him talented….watched Haq recently and found him equally good in the movie (Yami was of course magnificent)"

A third user questioned, "how legit is Letterboxd??" To which a fan replied, "Letterboxd is a site for reviews. Anybody can edit cast and crew stuff."

Sequel Set for Major Box Office Clash

The original Dhurandhar earned a staggering Rs 1,300 crore globally, becoming the second-highest-grossing Hindi film ever. Its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is expected to face stiff competition at the box office, clashing with Yash’s upcoming action film Toxic.