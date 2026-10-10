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'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' soundtrack submitted across nine categories for the 69th Grammy Awards

The soundtrack of Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has been officially submitted across nine categories for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 01:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' soundtrack submitted across nine categories for the 69th Grammy Awards
Image Credit: IMDb

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