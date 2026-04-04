Dhurandhar: The Revenge storms past Rs 1500 crore globally, sets box office benchmarks

New Delhi: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its strong run at the box office, crossing the Rs 1500-crore mark worldwide. On Friday, its 16th day in theatres, the spy thriller earned Rs 21.55 crore net domestically.

In its second week, the film also crossed the $30 million mark overseas, even as daily earnings dipped below the $1 million-a-day mark.

Within a short span, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films. After a thunderous opening and a record-setting second weekend, the film has maintained steady collections through the weekdays of its second week, performing consistently across India and key overseas markets.

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Week-by-Week Box Office Performance

In India, the film collected Rs 690 crore in its first week, followed by a strong Rs 177 crore during the second weekend. Weekday collections in the second week remained robust, with Rs 26 crore on Monday, Rs 28 crore on Tuesday, Rs 21 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 19 crore on Thursday.

These numbers pushed the second-week total to Rs 271 crore, taking the India net box office to Rs 961 crore and the gross to Rs 1,134 crore. Overseas, the film has earned Rs 367 crore in the first two weeks, further cementing its global performance.

Worldwide, Dhurandhar: The Revenge now stands at Rs 1,501 crore, making it one of the fastest Indian films to reach this milestone and placing it among the biggest global successes from Indian cinema.

Star Cast, Direction, and Appeal

The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi, with a cameo by Yami Gautam.

Audiences, film personalities, and politicians have praised the action drama for its high-octane performances and gripping storytelling.

Aditya Dhar’s Vision

The film marks Aditya Dhar’s second directorial venture after his National Award-winning debut Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal. With Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Dhar continues his streak of delivering commercially successful action dramas.