Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: First look poster out, get ready for a thrilling teaser today, 'Ab bigadne ka waqt aa gaya hai!'

Dhurandhar 2 teaser: As Adiya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar continues its historic run in theatres, the makers have now unveiled the first poster and title of the much-anticipated second instalment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The striking poster presents Ranveer Singh in a dramatically transformed avatar from the first film. Standing centre-frame in a black trench coat with his hair loose against a blazing red backdrop, he appears explosive and menacing. Brimming with intensity, the visual signals higher stakes, fiercer action, and a far more ruthless chapter ahead.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar currently stands as the biggest Hindi film of all time, beating 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the saga is set to escalate into an even bigger, bolder, and more formidable cinematic universe.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has surpassed a mammoth Rs 1,300 crore at the global box office within 59 days of its theatrical run. The film is now streaming on Netflix and yet the continues to draw audiences to cinemas.

The film releases in theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, and will arrive in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—a strategic expansion driven by its massive demand across South India, positioning 2026 as The Year of Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a high-octane spy-action thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios, this B62 Studios production is gearing up for a cinematic storm from March 19, 2026.